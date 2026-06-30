Email, Physical Addresses, Purchases, Employment Records, the works. 74 Million. In one month.
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74 Million User Accounts Exposed in Breaches During June
Jun 30, 2026
Email, Physical Addresses, Purchases, Employment Records, the works. 74 Million. In one month.
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