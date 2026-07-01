Strange decision from BCacheFS developer who believes his Al Chatbot is a fully sentient woman. "Don't call her a bot! She reeeally doesn't like [that]."
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BCacheFS Adding Rust Dependency Even Though "Rust doesn't have a stable ABI"
Jul 01, 2026
Strange decision from BCacheFS developer who believes his Al Chatbot is a fully sentient woman. "Don't call her a bot! She reeeally doesn't like [that]."
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