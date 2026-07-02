"In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only."
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Sony Says No More Physical PlayStation Games
Jul 02, 2026
"In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only."
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