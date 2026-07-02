The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Sony Says No More Physical PlayStation Games

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 02, 2026

"In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only."

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