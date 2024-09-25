The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Privacy Watchdog Group Attacks Mozilla for Firefox User Tracking
Because "Privacy Preserving Attribution" doesn't actually "Preserve" Privacy.
  
Bryan Lunduke
11:42
Newly Open Sourced Winamp Forbids Forking, Already Forked Hundreds of Times
Against GitHub Terms of Service which states all public repositories must be "forkable".
  
Bryan Lunduke
20:27
Severe (9.9 / 10) Linux Vulnerability Announced, Details Kept Secret
More critical than Heartbleed, Spectre, or Meltdown? We'll find out on October 6th when the details are publicly disclosed.
  
Bryan Lunduke
20:06
Telegram Will Now Give Personal Data to Governments & Use AI to Moderate Content
After CEO Pavel Durov's arrest, Telegram has drastically changed policies.
  
Bryan Lunduke
17:03
Linux on C64, 8086, & Intel 4004
With a little work, Linux can boot on 8 and 4 bit CPUs from the 1970s. Slowly.
  
Bryan Lunduke
18:37
Trump vs Harris on Computer Tech Policies
How President Donald Trump & Vice President Kamala Harris differ on Net Neutrality, TikTok, AI, Broadband, Internet Censorship, & Section 230.
  
Bryan Lunduke
28:52
Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon & the Nuclear Powered Data Center
Microsoft re-opens Three Mile Island.
  
Bryan Lunduke
16:06
Last week at The Lunduke Journal (Sep 15 - Sep 21, 2024)
Real-Time Linux! Dystopian AI Future! Fake AI Podcasts! Exploding Pagers!
  
Bryan Lunduke
Linux has Real-Time now. What the fart does that actually mean?
20 years in the making. But what does a Real-Time Linux Kernel mean for most of us?
  
Bryan Lunduke
1
15:40
Oracle, Microsoft, BlackRock Building Dystopian AI Future
Oracle CEO, Larry Ellison: "Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that's going on."
  
Bryan Lunduke
16:05
The Next Kings of Linux: Shannon & Steve
Linux is 33 years old.
  
Bryan Lunduke
8:00
Nextcloud Releases Version 9 of Self-Hosting Platform
File Storage, Video Conferencing, Calendar, E-Mail, Office Suite, and...
  
Bryan Lunduke
19:12
