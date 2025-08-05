The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Counter-Strike 2 Switched to Wayland (for One Day)
Counter-Strike 2 Switched to Wayland (for One Day)

Bryan Lunduke
Aug 05, 2025
After a number of significant issues when running under Wayland, Valve's CS2 is now back to X11 as default. Wayland advocates blame everything but Wayland.

