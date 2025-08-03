Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyAsmongold: "Internet Real ID is Inevitable"4Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -20:13-20:13Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Asmongold: "Internet Real ID is Inevitable"Bryan LundukeAug 03, 20254Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptElon Musk and Asmongold talk about Internet ID, Authentication tokens, & Government vs Corporate oversight. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesIBM & Red Hat Taking DEI "Under the Radar"12 hrs ago • Bryan LundukePSX Emu Dev Forbids Arch Linux PackagesJul 30 • Bryan LundukeGroupthink, Tech Journalism, & The Lunduke JournalJul 30 • Bryan LundukeThe Age of Non-Woke Open Source is BeginningJul 29 • Bryan LundukeLadybird Proves You CAN Just Build a New Web BrowserJul 27 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Fest 2025 - Climate Justice & Resisting BordersJul 26 • Bryan LundukeThe Tea App Breach - 60GB of Personal InfoJul 26 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post