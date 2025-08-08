There’s a heck of a lot of Woke Software out there. Especially in the Open Source world.

What, exactly, is “Woke Software”? Glad you asked. Because I’ve defined it.

Simple, right?

I’m sure we can all think of some examples. Mozilla Firefox, NixOS, Godot, and a whole mountain of others.

But what about… Non-Woke Software? You know… software which doesn’t hate you for being a normal person?

Luckily there is a growing number of decidedly Non-Woke options. And, even better, some of them are truly outstanding. Below I have collected my personal favorites as of August of 2025.

Operating Systems

Multiple Non-Woke Linux Distributions (and even a few BSD options) are available.

OpenMandriva - A classic Linux distribution.

GhostBSD - A FreeBSD based distro focused on usability.

Omarchy - An Arch + Hyprland configuration.

Devuan - A fork of Debian without SystemD.

I can personally vouch for the quality of all of those options. They are all unique and worth taking for a test-drive.

My personal favorite? OpenMandriva.

Web Browsers

As of right now, there are two web browsers I can recommend.

Brave - A Chromium based browser focused on privacy and ad blocking.

Ladybird - A from-scratch browser (not yet usable for a daily driver).

Though, honestly, only Brave is truly usable, right now, as a daily driver. But Ladybird is making such rapid progress that it seems worth including in this list to keep an eye on.

E-Mail Clients

If you’re looking for a desktop Email client, there’s really only one noteworthy option at the moment.

Betterbird - A fork of Mozilla Thunderbird.

While Betterbird has not made a point of being Non-Woke, they are a fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. And Mozilla is the king of Open Source Wokeness.

Other Software

Here’s a few Non-Woke pieces of software which just don’t fit in the other categories. Hopefully, as the quantity of decidedly Non-Woke, quality software grows, we’ll have enough to add a few additional categories.

Redot - A fork of the Godot game engine.

XLibre - A fork of the Xorg X11 Server.

Hyprland - A Wayland window manager / Desktop Environment.

SQLite - A small, fast SQL database engine.

Once again, all quality, recommended software.

While this list may not be a mile long, it’s growing — and many of these projects are seeing significant success. Which is pretty fantastic.