What is The Lunduke Journal?

The Lunduke Journal is an On-Line publication focused on Linux, Alternative Operating Systems, and Retro Computing.

Founded in 2021 by Bryan Lunduke — veteran Tech Journalist (since 2006) and Open Source Executive — The Lunduke Journal is now one of the most-read Open Source or Linux publications, world-wide.

100% Independent. No Corporate Influence.

The Lunduke Journal, as a policy, does not advertise for any company.

No advertisements. No sponsorships. No corporate influence of any kind.

The news and opinions you read on The Lunduke Journal are true, honest, and never swayed by any business (large or small).

This means that The Lunduke Journal is made possible entirely by subscribers… just like you.

