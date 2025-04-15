Become a Tech Whistleblower

Work at a Big Tech Company (or Foundation)… or on a big open source project? Seeing something happening that the public should know about?

Diversity or Political Issues?

Shady business practices or layoffs?

Interesting decisions or announcements?

Noteworthy corporate training or documentation?

Employee (or contributor) censorship or mistreatment?

Other shenanigans?

Allow me to walk you through exactly how to leak information -- directly to The Lunduke Journal -- while (optionally) maintaining your anonymity.

How to Get in Touch

There are a few ways to contact The Lunduke Journal:

Via email: " bryan at lunduke.com "

Via X private Direct Message: X.com/LundukeJournal

It is recommended that you use a personal email account (not your work email), or an anonymous email account (such as those provided by Proton Mail).

How much personal information you provide in our communication is entirely up to you (your name, your job title, etc.). If you prefer to stay completely anonymous, The Lunduke Journal will always respect that.

Note: The Lunduke Journal has a firm policy of not disclosing the identity of whistleblowers to anyone.

How to Send Files

If the files you are sending are relatively small (a few MB in size or smaller), simply attaching them to an email (to "bryan at lunduke.com") typically works fine.

If, however, you need to send something larger (PowerPoint files, videos, big archives, etc.) Send.Vis.ee is a good option for anonymous file transfer.

Go to Send.Vis.ee. Select the file you wish to upload. Set the terms for when the download link expires (and when the files are deleted) -- I recommend setting it to "Expires after 2 downloads or 3 days". This gives me enough time to grab the file, but makes sure it doesn't linger around. Set a password for the file (optional). Then email "bryan at lunduke.com" with the download link that Send.vis.ee provides you (along with the password, if you set one).

There are other file transfer options as well. Some whistleblowers choose to place files into a personal file sharing service (such as Google Drive or DropBox) and provide a link. Use whatever you are most comfortable with. If you have questions, feel free to ask.

Note: The Lunduke Journal works diligently to strip all identifiable information from files before publishing them — this includes redacting anything which could lead back to you, the whistleblower, as well as ensuring no identifiable Metadata is included in any file.

What Happens Next?

All leaked information is evaluated, researched, and carefully verified (as necessary). At this point I may have additional questions for you -- so watch your inbox.

Not all leaked data is used -- or used immediately. But everything is evaluated.

Questions? Email "bryan at lunduke.com".