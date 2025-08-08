Starting today, all new videos from The Lunduke Journal will be exclusively available for subscribers — with all articles and audio podcasts continuing to be free for the world to enjoy (with or without a subscription).

The Lunduke Journal is committed to remaining 100% ad-free and Big-Tech-free. In order to ensure we can do this type of reporting well into the future, this change was necessary. This gives subscribers a huge, amazing perk (there have already been over 200 videos so far this year)… while keeping all of the critical news stories free for the world.

There are a lot of options for where to read, listen to, and watch The Lunduke Journal.

Where to read (always free): Locals - Substack - X - Patreon



Where to listen (always free): Podcast RSS - Fountain - iTunes - Substack - Spotify



Where to watch (subscription required): Locals - X - Substack - Patreon - YouTube - Itch (MP4 Downloads)

If you already have a subscription (regular or Lifetime) to The Lunduke Journal you’ll be able to continue watching the videos without any change. If you’re ever unsure of where to grab the latest from The Lunduke Journal, check out Lunduke.com.

A Little (Big) Discount

While many of you already have a subscription to The Lunduke Journal, for those who haven’t picked one up yet… everything is 50% off through this weekend (Sunday, August 10th). Just for the heck of it.

50% off Monthly — Now $3 / Month (normally $6 / Month)

50% off Yearly — Now $27 / Year (normally $54 / Year)

50% off Yearly MP4 Downloads — Now $27 / Year (normally $54 / Year)

50% off Lifetime Subscriptions — Now $100 (normally $200)

Half off. Across the board. I mean, heck, that makes a yearly subscription work out to just over $2 bucks a month. Not too shabby.

50% Off Yearly or Monthly Subscription:

Available via both Locals and Substack. (This includes full access to all new videos & the community Forum.)

That means $3 / Month. Or $27 / Year (which works out to $2.25 / Month).

Via Lunduke.Locals.com:

Via Lunduke.Substack.com:

Monthly or Yearly via Substack (No Code Needed)

Note: You can also grab a Monthly subscription via X, YouTube, or Patreon. There’s no way to offer a discount on those platforms. But those are still good options!

The Famous Lifetime Subscription:

The "World Famous Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscription" is exactly what it sounds like. Pay once and get full access to The Lunduke Journal. For life.

Now, through Sunday, August 10th… you can snag one at a crazy discount. Normally these are $200… but you can grab one for $100. (You can also pay more if you’d like to donate a little extra.)

The Lifetime Subscription can be obtained via Locals, Substack, or using Bitcoin. All three options work great and are super easy (& all three include full access to both new videos & the community Forum). Scroll down and choose your option.

Note: The Lifetime Subscription only applies to Substack and Locals. Other platforms (such as X, Patreon, & YouTube) do not provide the functionality necessary to create Lifetime Subscriptions.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Locals:

Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support. Select "Give Once". Enter "100" (or more) into the amount field. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Substack:

Go to Lunduke.Substack.com/subscribe. Select the “Lifetime Subscription” option. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

If you would also like full, Lifetime access to Lunduke.Locals.com (which is included):

Make a free account on Lunduke.Locals.com. Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the email address you use on both Substack and Locals (can be different email addresses). Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status on Locals.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription with Bitcoin:

You can also obtain a Lifetime Subscription via Bitcoin.

Make sure you have a Lunduke.Locals.com or Lunduke.Substack.com account (a free account, to either, works just fine).

Send $100 worth of Bitcoin (or more) to the following address:

bc1qyjakve8fywm8pz2v99v57yhjj0vzr2vjze6fcq

Email "bryan at lunduke.com" with the following information: What time you made the transaction, how much was sent (in Bitcoin), and the email address you use (or plan to use) on Locals.com or Substack.com (or both).

50% Off DRM-Free, MP4 Downloads:

Want to be able to download every show The Lunduke Journal releases (and watch them on whatever device you like)? Yeah. You can do that. For 50% off.

Note: This DRM-Free download option does not include access to the Forum. This option is strictly for downloading the episodes.

F.A.Q.

Q. I already have a subscription, can I watch the videos?

A. Yes, of course! Any existing subscription (including Lifetime Subscriptions) can continue watching Lunduke Journal videos just like before. No change!

Q. What about past videos? Are those exclusives for subscribers as well?

A. All publicly, freely available past videos will continue to be available for non-subscribers. Going forward, new videos will be “Subscriber or Member only”.

Q. I don’t want to pay for a subscription!

A. No problem! You can continue to enjoy and share all of the articles and audio podcasts from The Lunduke Journal completely free (and completely ad-free, thanks to the subscribers)!

Q. Why the change? Why make videos a subscriber exclusive?