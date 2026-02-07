Git 3.0 is scheduled to ship "second half of 2026", with a mandatory requirement of Rust. Which means Git will no longer build on many platforms. Setting the stage for a successful fork.
With Git Moving to Rust, How Long Until a Git Fork?
Feb 07, 2026
