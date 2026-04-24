With the release of Ubuntu 26.04 (Long Term Support), Ubuntu is revealing massive security and ship-ability issues with the Rust-based, GNU Coreutils replacements.
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Ubuntu Hired Security Research Firm After Rust Re-writes Raised "Serious Concerns"
Apr 24, 2026
With the release of Ubuntu 26.04 (Long Term Support), Ubuntu is revealing massive security and ship-ability issues with the Rust-based, GNU Coreutils replacements.
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