The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Exclusive: Lunduke Speaks to Islamic Hackers Attacking Ubuntu

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 01, 2026

"313 Team", an Islamic "hacktivist" group aligned with Iran & Hamas, has taken Ubuntu Linux & Canonical services offline to enact "vengeance" on "the killers of Imam Khamenei".

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