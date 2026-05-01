"313 Team", an Islamic "hacktivist" group aligned with Iran & Hamas, has taken Ubuntu Linux & Canonical services offline to enact "vengeance" on "the killers of Imam Khamenei".
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Exclusive: Lunduke Speaks to Islamic Hackers Attacking Ubuntu
May 01, 2026
"313 Team", an Islamic "hacktivist" group aligned with Iran & Hamas, has taken Ubuntu Linux & Canonical services offline to enact "vengeance" on "the killers of Imam Khamenei".
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