The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Nix Fork Demands Contributors Support Multiple Personality Disorder

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 30, 2026

Lix, a fork of the Nix Linux package manager, prohibits "Transphobia", "Peddling Right-wing Ideology", and "Pluralphobia". With a goal of rewriting everything in Rust.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture