Lix, a fork of the Nix Linux package manager, prohibits "Transphobia", "Peddling Right-wing Ideology", and "Pluralphobia". With a goal of rewriting everything in Rust.
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Nix Fork Demands Contributors Support Multiple Personality Disorder
Apr 30, 2026
Lix, a fork of the Nix Linux package manager, prohibits "Transphobia", "Peddling Right-wing Ideology", and "Pluralphobia". With a goal of rewriting everything in Rust.
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