The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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GTK2 Brought Back From the Dead

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 29, 2026

An "unofficial community-maintained fork of historical GTK2" has been started, and is hosted over at the Devuan project. Because sometimes older is better.

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