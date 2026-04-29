An "unofficial community-maintained fork of historical GTK2" has been started, and is hosted over at the Devuan project. Because sometimes older is better.
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GTK2 Brought Back From the Dead
Apr 29, 2026
An "unofficial community-maintained fork of historical GTK2" has been started, and is hosted over at the Devuan project. Because sometimes older is better.
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