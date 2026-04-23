The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Debian Elects New DEI Focused Project Leader

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 23, 2026

The new Leader of Debian Linux, Sruthi Chandran, beat her only opponent, the aptly named "None of the above", on a "Diversity" and "Less (cis)male" platform.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture