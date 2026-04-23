The new Leader of Debian Linux, Sruthi Chandran, beat her only opponent, the aptly named "None of the above", on a "Diversity" and "Less (cis)male" platform.
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Debian Elects New DEI Focused Project Leader
Apr 23, 2026
The new Leader of Debian Linux, Sruthi Chandran, beat her only opponent, the aptly named "None of the above", on a "Diversity" and "Less (cis)male" platform.
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