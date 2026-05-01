The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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KDE Board Member Says XLibre is "Fascist" and Cannot be Tolerated

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 01, 2026

A KDE Advisory Board Member, & Arch Linux Package Maintainer, says of XLibre, "The term fascist applies. We cant tolerate the intolerant."

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