A KDE Advisory Board Member, & Arch Linux Package Maintainer, says of XLibre, "The term fascist applies. We cant tolerate the intolerant."
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KDE Board Member Says XLibre is "Fascist" and Cannot be Tolerated
May 01, 2026
A KDE Advisory Board Member, & Arch Linux Package Maintainer, says of XLibre, "The term fascist applies. We cant tolerate the intolerant."
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