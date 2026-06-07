Supporters of The Lunduke Journal have now filled up 8 retro computer themed walls!
Grab a discounted Lifetime Sub & get on the Wall:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/behold-the-win-2k-and-mac-system
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
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Win2K & Mac System 1 Walls!
Jun 07, 2026
Supporters of The Lunduke Journal have now filled up 8 retro computer themed walls!
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