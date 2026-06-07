The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Win2K & Mac System 1 Walls!

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 07, 2026

Supporters of The Lunduke Journal have now filled up 8 retro computer themed walls!

Grab a discounted Lifetime Sub & get on the Wall:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/behold-the-win-2k-and-mac-system

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture