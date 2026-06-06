Woah! The 8th Lifetime Subscriber Wall of The Lunduke Journal (aka “The Windows 1.0 Wall”) is already full! After only one week! That’s nuts!

So I’m opening up two new, retro computer walls!

Wall 9 - “The Macintosh System 1 Wall”

Wall 10 - “The Windows 2000 Wall”

Show your support for The Lunduke Journal, and be immortalized in a retro computer screenshot. Win-win!

If the past is any indicator, these will fill up crazy fast. First come, first served.

Plus: For the entire month of June, Lifetime Subscriptions are discounted down to $125 (regularly $300).

Scroll down and grab a new Lifetime Subscription (at that bonkers discount). Choose which of the two new Walls you’d like to be on (Mac System 1 or Windows 2000). Totally optional.

How to Grab a Discounted Lifetime Subscription:

There are 3 different ways to pick up a Lunduke Journal Lifetime sub. All of them work great and include the same perks. Choose whichever works best for you!

Get a Lifetime Subscription via Locals:

Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support. Select “Give Once“. Enter “125“ into the amount field. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

Get a Lifetime Subscription via Substack:

Go to Lunduke.Substack.com/subscribe. Select the “Lifetime Subscription” option. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

If you would also like full, Lifetime access to Lunduke.Locals.com (which is included):

Make a free account on Lunduke.Locals.com. Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the email address you use on both Substack and Locals (can be different email addresses). Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status on Locals.

Get a Lifetime Subscription with Bitcoin:

Bonus: Save an extra $10 with the Bitcoin option, as Bitcoin processing has fewer fees associated with it.

Make sure you have a Lunduke.Locals.com or Lunduke.Substack.com account (a free account, to either, works just fine).

Send $115 worth of Bitcoin (or more) to the following address:

bc1qyjakve8fywm8pz2v99v57yhjj0vzr2vjze6fcq

Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the following information: What time you made the transaction, how much was sent (in Bitcoin), and the email address you use (or plan to use) on Locals.com or Substack.com.

-Lunduke