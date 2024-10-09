The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Top Level Domain .io Will Die in 5 Years
Top Level Domain .io Will Die in 5 Years

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 09, 2024
The "Indian Ocean" islands have been given up by the UIK. For GitHub.io, Itcho.io (and many others with .io domains), the clock is ticking to find a new domain name.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Make Computers Fun Again
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
