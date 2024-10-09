Share this postTop Level Domain .io Will Die in 5 Yearslunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyTop Level Domain .io Will Die in 5 Years1Share this postTop Level Domain .io Will Die in 5 Yearslunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-11:13Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Top Level Domain .io Will Die in 5 YearsBryan LundukeOct 09, 20241Share this postTop Level Domain .io Will Die in 5 Yearslunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe "Indian Ocean" islands have been given up by the UIK. For GitHub.io, Itcho.io (and many others with .io domains), the clock is ticking to find a new domain name. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionTop Level Domain .io Will Die in 5 Yearslunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesBest Alternatives to Woke Software23 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeNo, You Don't Need Telemetry Data to Make Software23 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeGNOME Foundation Broke, Lays Off 33% of StaffOct 8 • Bryan LundukeFirefox & Thunderbird Collect User Data by Default (in Violation of European Law)Oct 7 • Bryan LundukeFramework Laptop LEGO Expansion Card?!Oct 7 • Bryan LundukeYes. Mozilla is an Advertising Company Now.Oct 5 • Bryan LundukeThe Redot (Godot Fork) Launch X Space -- with Q & AOct 4 • Bryan Lunduke
Top Level Domain .io Will Die in 5 Years