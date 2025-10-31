KDE Spokesman Says "Lunduke is a Sneaky Little Nazi"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript52KDE Spokesman Says "Lunduke is a Sneaky Little Nazi"Bryan LundukeOct 31, 202552ShareTranscriptKDE joins GNOME, Fedora, NixOS, and many other Open Source organizations in having a severe case of “Lunduke Derangement Syndrome”. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesSUSE Bets The Farm on AI-Powered Linux Administration1 hr ago • Bryan LundukeWikipedia Says They Will Not Comply With UK Ofcom Orders6 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeKDE Says X Users Are NazisOct 29 • Bryan LundukePython Says Discriminatory DEI Policies More Important Than $1.5 Million DollarsOct 28 • Bryan Lunduke$20,000 Bounty Offered to Bribe FFmpeg Team to Fire ContributorOct 27 • Bryan LundukeRust Clone of Core Utils Breaks Ubuntu UpdatesOct 24 • Bryan LundukeFedora: The First Vibe Coded Linux DistroOct 24 • Bryan Lunduke