Share post
SUSE Bets The Farm on AI-Powered Linux Administration

Bryan Lunduke
Nov 01, 2025
SUSE, in a race with Red Hat to add Al features nobody wants, has added “Al-powered administration” to Linux servers. Which definitely won’t make John Connor happy.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

