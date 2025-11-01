Lunduke Journal Hits 12.9 Million Views in October

The stories from The Lunduke Journal are continuing to spread further and further with each passing month.

Thanks to all of you, The Lunduke Journal stories (including videos, audio podcasts, and articles) were seen (or heard) 12.9 Million times in October.

Subscriptions are up. “Views” are way up. This is the kind of growth Big Tech funded Tech News can only dream of (at a time when the “Mainstream” Tech Journalists are floundering).

We’re doing something right.

Stats for October

Here’s some Lunduke Journal stats for October:

12.9 Million views (or listens) during the last month (October) alone.

146,236 free subscribers (not including audio podcast feeds).

6,921 new free subscribers on the primary platforms.

295 shows, so far, in 2025 (Jan 1st → Oct 31st, +30 shows over the last 30 days).

$0.00 (zero) taken from any corporation.

12.9 Million “Views” (video, audio podcast, articles) during October. Up 16.2% from the month before.

Beautiful.

Free Subscribers to The Lunduke Journal is similarly up — closing in on 150k, with an increase of 4.9% over the last month.

Thank You!

Seriously. None of this would be possible without all of you.

-Lunduke