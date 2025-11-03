The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Share post
3

Debian Adding "Hard Dependency" on Rust, May Abandon Some PC Architectures

Bryan Lunduke
Nov 03, 2025
3
APT, Debian’s package manager also used by Ubuntu, to have a hard Rust requirement. Debian may “sunset” ports (such as PowerPC & m68k) which are not fully supported by Rust.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

