KDE Says X Users Are Nazis

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 29, 2025
GNOME & Fedora call Jews “Nazis”. Canonical, Debian, & GNOME call XLibre “Nazis”. NixOS calls Conservatives “Nazis”. And now KDE says Elon Musk, and all X users, are “Nazis”.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

