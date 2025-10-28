The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Python Says Discriminatory DEI Policies More Important Than $1.5 Million Dollars

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 28, 2025
The Python Software Foundation has turned down a $1.5 Million Dollar grant from the US government, as it would require them to cease discriminatory Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion practices.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

