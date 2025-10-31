The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Wikipedia Says They Will Not Comply With UK Ofcom Orders

Oct 31, 2025
Wikipedia joins 4chan & Kiwi Farms in defying the United Kingdom. “We’re going to just refuse to do it. Politically, what are they going to do? They could block Wikipedia. Good luck with that.”

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

