The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Firefox "Terms of Use" Backlash Threatens to Destroy What's Left of Mozilla
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -35:23
-35:23

The Firefox "Terms of Use" Backlash Threatens to Destroy What's Left of Mozilla

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 28, 2025
Share
Transcript

Mozilla accidentally shares internal Google Doc with Lunduke (for one minute). Plus: Reactions from Epic Games' Tim Sweeney, Brave's Brendan Eich, & more.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Apple Shareholders Vote to Continue Illegal DEI Practices
  Bryan Lunduke
Use Firefox? Mozilla Says it Can Use Your Data However it Wants.
  Bryan Lunduke
How is Mozilla Spending that $1 Million from US Taxpayers?
  Bryan Lunduke
Framework Unveils $2,000 Non-Upgradable "AI" PC
  Bryan Lunduke
Windows Notepad and Paint Now Have Paid Subscription Only AI Features
  Bryan Lunduke
12% of Tech Workers Believe macOS is Based on Linux
  Bryan Lunduke
Mozilla Chaos: Layoffs, Founder Out, New Democrat Operative Leadership
  Bryan Lunduke