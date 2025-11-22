The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Guaranteeing Rights Against Novel International Tyranny & Extortion

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Nov 22, 2025

The GRANITE Act has been filed in the state of Wyoming. And The Lunduke Journal got an early copy of the bill which fights censorship of Americans by foreign governments.

