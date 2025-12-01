Red Hat employees, & other Open Source leaders, promote theory that “MAGA/Linux” agents are using concepts like “tolerance” and “everybody is welcome” as weapons.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The "MAGA/Linux" Conspiracy Theory
Dec 01, 2025
Red Hat employees, & other Open Source leaders, promote theory that “MAGA/Linux” agents are using concepts like “tolerance” and “everybody is welcome” as weapons.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes