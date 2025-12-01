The team for the Bazaar Linux App Store for GNOME rejects multiple code changes, for non-LGBT themes, as “racist”. Calls Lunduke a “Nazi” and suggests “we beat this guy with hammers”.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Bazaar Linux App Store Rejects All "Non-Gay" Themes
Dec 01, 2025
The team for the Bazaar Linux App Store for GNOME rejects multiple code changes, for non-LGBT themes, as “racist”. Calls Lunduke a “Nazi” and suggests “we beat this guy with hammers”.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes