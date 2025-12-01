The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Transcript

Bazaar Linux App Store Rejects All "Non-Gay" Themes

Bryan Lunduke
Dec 01, 2025

The team for the Bazaar Linux App Store for GNOME rejects multiple code changes, for non-LGBT themes, as “racist”. Calls Lunduke a “Nazi” and suggests “we beat this guy with hammers”.

Discussion about this video

