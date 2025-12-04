The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Rust is a Cult

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Dec 04, 2025

Followers of the Church of Rust check almost every possible box in the “Is This a Cult” list: Discouraged dissent, unethical behavior, delusions, self-sacrifice, information control, & more.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture