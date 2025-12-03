The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Half of Linux Users Stick with X11, Despite Years of Wayland Being Forced

Bryan Lunduke
Dec 03, 2025

Wayland has been the default for several years on the largest Linux distributions (Ubuntu, Fedora, etc.), yet Wayland usage has actually decreased since 2024.

