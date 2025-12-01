Lunduke Journal Hits 16 Million Views in November, Gets YouTube 100k Award

November was absolutely insane at The Lunduke Journal.

My favorite two shows of the month are definitely my interviews with DHH and 4chan’s Lawyer. If you haven’t seen those yet, I highly suggest them.

But the biggest, most widely viewed show of the month was (drumroll please)…

Speaking of “widely viewed”… thanks to all of you, The Lunduke Journal is reaching more people than ever. Over 16 Million views last month!

The real, Big-Tech-free Tech News is spreading far and wide. It’s a beautiful thing to behold.

Stats for November

Here’s some Lunduke Journal stats for November, 2025:

16.1 Million views (or listens) during the last month (November).

149,028 free subscribers (not including audio podcast feeds).

2,792 new free subscribers on the primary platforms.

317 shows, so far, in 2025.

$0.00 (zero) taken from any corporation.

Those views. Holy smokes. We went from 12.9 Million in October to 16.1 Million in November. That’s a 24.8% jump, month on month. And 75% higher than just three months ago!

Look at that chart. Absolutely wild.

The total number of free subscribers also grew during November — by close to 2,792. Up about 2% from last month. Not too darned shabby.

Lunduke Journal on YouTube

During November, The Lunduke Journal’s YouTube channel officially broke 100,000 subscribers.

Demonetized. Shadow-banned. Several channel suspensions. And more “strikes” than I can count.

Yet, despite all of that, we hit 100k. And YouTube even followed through on sending one of those fancy-shmancy plaque thingies.

An interesting tidbit (for those interested in the world of digital publishing): While YouTube represents the largest current chunk of free subscribers to The Lunduke Journal… it does not represent the largest chunk of views.

In fact, at present, YouTube is currently running a (very) distant 4th in terms of total monthly “views” for The Lunduke Journal. Behind the audio podcast, X, and Substack. In fact, the “Subscriber Count to Views” ratio on YouTube is worse than on any other platform which The Lunduke Journal publishes to.

But, just the same, 100k is a nice, big, round number. And now we have a shiny silver plaque to commemorate that big round number. Which is nifty.

Oh! And they included a unique, definitely hand-typed, personally signed letter from the YouTube CEO!

Definitely not a stock letter sent to everyone who gets this plaque *wink wink*!

But my favorite part?

This YouTube 100k award was inspected with great care by… Rick!

Thanks Rick!

And thanks, once again, to all of you for spreading The Lunduke Journal far and wide, and supporting this work. You make this possible.

-Lunduke