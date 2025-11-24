The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

X's New "Country Based In" Feature is Not Doxxing

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Nov 24, 2025

X’s new feature reveals where the bots & anti-Jewish posts come from (hint: Not the USA). Plus: Would it makes sense to offer a “Mute This Country” feature?

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture