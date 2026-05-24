The Maintainer of the Linux Kernel Stable Branch, Greg Kroah-Hartman, says, "We need more Rust Linux developers!"
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"Rust is Going to Save Us" Says Linux Kernel Number 2 Guy
May 24, 2026
The Maintainer of the Linux Kernel Stable Branch, Greg Kroah-Hartman, says, "We need more Rust Linux developers!"
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