The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Linux Kernel is Now Vibe Coded

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 22, 2026

Usage of AI (Claude, Codex, etc.) is exploding in the Linux world. At the current rate, the Linux Kernel will be predominantly developed using AI sometime this year.

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