Usage of AI (Claude, Codex, etc.) is exploding in the Linux world. At the current rate, the Linux Kernel will be predominantly developed using AI sometime this year.
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Linux Kernel is Now Vibe Coded
May 22, 2026
Usage of AI (Claude, Codex, etc.) is exploding in the Linux world. At the current rate, the Linux Kernel will be predominantly developed using AI sometime this year.
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