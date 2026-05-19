Is SUSE & openSUSE planning to implement age verification which would require parental consent for teens to use Linux? It looks that way.
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openSUSE Linux Updates Rules to Allow Teenage Users... Kinda
May 19, 2026
Is SUSE & openSUSE planning to implement age verification which would require parental consent for teens to use Linux? It looks that way.
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