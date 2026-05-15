The entire Bun Javascript runtime (over 1 Million lines of code) has been re-written in Rust... using Al. What could possibly go wrong?
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Bun Re-Written in Rust Using AI
May 15, 2026
The entire Bun Javascript runtime (over 1 Million lines of code) has been re-written in Rust... using Al. What could possibly go wrong?
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes