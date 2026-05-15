The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Bun Re-Written in Rust Using AI

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 15, 2026

The entire Bun Javascript runtime (over 1 Million lines of code) has been re-written in Rust... using Al. What could possibly go wrong?

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