Azure Linux 4 may not be Microsoft's first Linux distribution... but it is their first general purpose one.
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Microsoft Now Makes a Linux Distro Based on Fedora
May 20, 2026
Azure Linux 4 may not be Microsoft's first Linux distribution... but it is their first general purpose one.
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