Colorado SB 26-051 (which requires Operating Systems to implement "Age Attestation"), endorsed by Linux hardware maker System76, is about to become law.
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Colorado "Age Attestation" Bill Sent to Governor for Signing
May 18, 2026
Colorado SB 26-051 (which requires Operating Systems to implement "Age Attestation"), endorsed by Linux hardware maker System76, is about to become law.
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