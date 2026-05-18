The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Colorado "Age Attestation" Bill Sent to Governor for Signing

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 18, 2026

Colorado SB 26-051 (which requires Operating Systems to implement "Age Attestation"), endorsed by Linux hardware maker System76, is about to become law.

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