Share post
Open Source Leaders Debate How to Deal with Lunduke

Bryan Lunduke
Sep 03, 2025
GNOME, Software Freedom Conservancy, Elementary OS, & more declare Lunduke the "Fox News of FOSS", "He has a *lot* of viewers [who] get FOSS news nowhere else."

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

