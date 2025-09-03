Open Source Leaders Debate How to Deal with Lunduke

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Open Source Leaders Debate How to Deal with LundukeBryan LundukeSep 03, 20251ShareTranscriptGNOME, Software Freedom Conservancy, Elementary OS, & more declare Lunduke the "Fox News of FOSS", "He has a *lot* of viewers [who] get FOSS news nowhere else." More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesFired Microsoft Employee Encouraged Corporate Sabotage4 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeGoogle Dodges All Remedies in Search Engine Monopoly Case16 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeGNOME Foundation Executive Director Out After 4 MonthsAug 29 • Bryan Lunduke4Chan and Kiwi Farms File Lawsuit Against UKAug 28 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft Fires "Intifada" EmployeesAug 28 • Bryan LundukeVideo of "Worker Intifada" Occupying Microsoft President's OfficeAug 27 • Bryan LundukeAll Lunduke Journal Videos Now Free for EveryoneAug 27 • Bryan Lunduke