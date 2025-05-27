Nerd Fests Ban Conservatives, Invite Leftists Promoting Terrorism

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyNerd Fests Ban Conservatives, Invite Leftists Promoting Terrorism3Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -13:25-13:25Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Nerd Fests Ban Conservatives, Invite Leftists Promoting TerrorismBryan LundukeMay 27, 20253Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptGame & Geek Expo bans conservatives. KDE conference (aKademy") invites activists who encourage firebombing cars and murdering Jewish journalists. This is the state of Nerd Fests. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesCanadian BSD Conference to Require Masks, Social Distancing5 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeTrans Pride Month Starts Early for GNOMEMay 25 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft Creates MS-DOS EDIT.COM Clone in RustMay 25 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source SQL Workbench Says "No Republicans Allowed!"May 24 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Refuses to Speak to Lunduke (Except About Helping Mozilla Identify Whistleblowers)May 22 • Bryan LundukeAdafruit Hit With $36K Tariff Bill on 1,000 lbs of ElectronicsMay 22 • Bryan LundukeIt's the Year of the Linux Desktop... IN SPACE! (And Maybe North Korea)May 21 • Bryan Lunduke
