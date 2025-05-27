The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Nerd Fests Ban Conservatives, Invite Leftists Promoting Terrorism
0:00
-13:25

Nerd Fests Ban Conservatives, Invite Leftists Promoting Terrorism

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 27, 2025
Share
Transcript

Game & Geek Expo bans conservatives. KDE conference (aKademy") invites activists who encourage firebombing cars and murdering Jewish journalists. This is the state of Nerd Fests.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture