Lunduke Threatened if He Attended SXSW

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyLunduke Threatened if He Attended SXSW3Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:43-30:43Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Lunduke Threatened if He Attended SXSWBryan LundukeMar 17, 20253Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscript"Watch your back Fascist", "You are complicit in genocide, we know where youll be, see you there". Plus: GNOME infrastructure attack false flag? More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesGoodbye GNU/Linux, Hello Rust/LinuxMar 17 • Bryan LundukePokemon Go, the Surveillance Game Financed by the CIA, now Owned by Saudi ArabiaMar 13 • Bryan LundukeIs Woke-ism Being Weaponized to Destroy Free & Open Source Software?Mar 13 • Bryan LundukeLegends of Open Source Under Attack by Leftist ExtremistsMar 12 • Bryan LundukeLinux Foundation Wants "Non-White, Non-Male" People in their ProjectsMar 12 • Bryan LundukeDOJ Says Google Must Sell Chrome, Can Keep AIMar 10 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft Still Promoting and Funding Sex Changes for ChildrenMar 10 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post