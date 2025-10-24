Fedora: The First Vibe Coded Linux Distro

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript41Fedora: The First Vibe Coded Linux DistroBryan LundukeOct 24, 202541ShareTranscriptWhat does an Al developed Linux Distribution look like? We’ll soon find out, as Fedora (owned by Red Hat) now has a policy specifically allowing Al contributions. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesRust Clone of Core Utils Breaks Ubuntu Updates11 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeOregon State University Teaches "White Rage" as Computer ScienceOct 22 • Bryan LundukeF-Droid Says The Bible is Safe For Work... for NowOct 22 • Bryan LundukeOmarchy Linux Hits 150,000 Installs This Month AloneOct 20 • Bryan LundukeF-Droid Hides Bible Apps as "NSFW" & "Promotes Porn"Oct 20 • Bryan LundukeThe Unpublished Anti-Lunduke Hit-PieceOct 19 • Bryan LundukeRust Changes from "Master" to "Main"Oct 18 • Bryan Lunduke