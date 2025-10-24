The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Rust Clone of Core Utils Breaks Ubuntu Updates

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Oct 24, 2025
Share
Transcript

Ubuntu 25.10 dropped the battle tested GNU Core Utils, in favor of the untested, incomplete “uutils”. Why? Because they were programmed in Rust. And, as expected, things are breaking.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture