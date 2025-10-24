Rust Clone of Core Utils Breaks Ubuntu Updates

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4Rust Clone of Core Utils Breaks Ubuntu UpdatesBryan LundukeOct 24, 20254ShareTranscriptUbuntu 25.10 dropped the battle tested GNU Core Utils, in favor of the untested, incomplete “uutils”. Why? Because they were programmed in Rust. And, as expected, things are breaking. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesFedora: The First Vibe Coded Linux Distro13 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeOregon State University Teaches "White Rage" as Computer ScienceOct 22 • Bryan LundukeF-Droid Says The Bible is Safe For Work... for NowOct 22 • Bryan LundukeOmarchy Linux Hits 150,000 Installs This Month AloneOct 20 • Bryan LundukeF-Droid Hides Bible Apps as "NSFW" & "Promotes Porn"Oct 20 • Bryan LundukeThe Unpublished Anti-Lunduke Hit-PieceOct 19 • Bryan LundukeRust Changes from "Master" to "Main"Oct 18 • Bryan Lunduke