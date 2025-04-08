Leaked Email from Red Hat CEO: DEI, Supplier Diversity Requirements Removed

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyLeaked Email from Red Hat CEO: DEI, Supplier Diversity Requirements RemovedShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:14-22:14Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Leaked Email from Red Hat CEO: DEI, Supplier Diversity Requirements RemovedBryan LundukeApr 08, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptIn an email to Red Hat (IBM) employees, leaked to The Lunduke Journal, CEO Matt Hicks outlines where DEl is to be removed within the company. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesNon-Woke Software List (For April, 2025)15 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeDemocrat Judge Killed an IBM DEI Discrimination LawsuitApr 6 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Launches Paid Thunderbird E-Mail Service Which "Aligns With Our Values"Apr 3 • Bryan LundukeIBM "White Men" Discrimination Lawsuit Moves Forward, Judge Denies IBM's Motion to DismissApr 2 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source DNA Project Dies of Trump Derangement SyndromeApr 2 • Bryan LundukeShould Taxpayer Money Fund Open Source?Mar 31 • Bryan LundukeZorin OS (Linux) Ditches Firefox for BraveMar 31 • Bryan Lunduke
