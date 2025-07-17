The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Does Objectionable Behavior by Developers Impact What Software You Choose?
Does Objectionable Behavior by Developers Impact What Software You Choose?

Bryan Lunduke
Jul 17, 2025
Debian & GNOME hide a registered sex offender on their team. Many Open Source projects attack Jews, Christians, and Conservatives. Does that make you less likely to use them?

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

