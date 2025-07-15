The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Registered Sex Offender No Longer Working at Canonical
Registered Sex Offender No Longer Working at Canonical

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 15, 2025
Canonical has confirmed that Jeremy Bicha is "no longer engaged" with the maker of Ubuntu Linux. Debian, GNOME, & Hacker News are all covering for the criminal.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

