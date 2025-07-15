Registered Sex Offender No Longer Working at Canonical

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyRegistered Sex Offender No Longer Working at Canonical4Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -27:13-27:13Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Registered Sex Offender No Longer Working at CanonicalBryan LundukeJul 15, 20254Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptCanonical has confirmed that Jeremy Bicha is "no longer engaged" with the maker of Ubuntu Linux. Debian, GNOME, & Hacker News are all covering for the criminal. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesWhat if Lunduke Endorsed GNOME, Red Hat, & NixOS?19 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeRegistered Sex Offender Speaking at Debian Conference This WeekJul 14 • Bryan LundukeFreeBSD Dealing With Profane Anti-Jewish ContributorJul 12 • Bryan LundukeCanonical Responds to Sex Offender Employee Defacing GitHub WikiJul 10 • Bryan LundukeIs Linux a "Pedo Bar"?Jul 9 • Bryan LundukeXLibre GitHub Wiki Page Defaced by Convicted Rapist & Anti-SemiteJul 8 • Bryan LundukeOpenAI Hires Psychiatrist to Diagnose ChatGPTJul 7 • Bryan Lunduke
