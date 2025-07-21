Free Software Conference Ramps Up The Wokeness

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyFree Software Conference Ramps Up The Wokeness3Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -7:38-7:38Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Free Software Conference Ramps Up The WokenessBryan LundukeJul 21, 20253Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptSessions on "Databases and Diversity" and "intersectionality" are featured in the FOSSY conference later this month. Where masks and daily Covid tests are encouraged. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesDoes Objectionable Behavior by Developers Impact What Software You Choose?Jul 17 • Bryan LundukeRegistered Sex Offender No Longer Working at CanonicalJul 15 • Bryan LundukeWhat if Lunduke Endorsed GNOME, Red Hat, & NixOS?Jul 14 • Bryan LundukeRegistered Sex Offender Speaking at Debian Conference This WeekJul 14 • Bryan LundukeFreeBSD Dealing With Profane Anti-Jewish ContributorJul 12 • Bryan LundukeCanonical Responds to Sex Offender Employee Defacing GitHub WikiJul 10 • Bryan LundukeIs Linux a "Pedo Bar"?Jul 9 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post