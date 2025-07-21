The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Free Software Conference Ramps Up The Wokeness
0:00
-7:38

Free Software Conference Ramps Up The Wokeness

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

Sessions on "Databases and Diversity" and "intersectionality" are featured in the FOSSY conference later this month. Where masks and daily Covid tests are encouraged.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture